LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — DaJuan Gordon scored 15 points and New Mexico State ended its nine-game losing streak beating Stephen F. Austin 73-67 on Wednesday.
Gordon also had five rebounds for the Aggies (8-14, 1-9 Western Athletic Conference). Deshawndre Washington scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Issa Muhammad finished 6 of 9 from the floor to finish with 12 points.
Sadaidriene Hall scored 14 points, had seven rebounds and two steals for Stephen F. Austin (15-8, 7-3). Latrell Jossell added 14 points and Jaylin Jackson-Posey 11.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. New Mexico State hosts Seattle U and SFA visits Grand Canyon.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.