New Orleans Privateers (2-6) at Boise State Broncos (8-2)
Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits Boise State looking to stop its three-game road skid.
The Broncos are 3-1 in home games. Boise State is 0-1 in one-possession games.
The Privateers are 0-3 on the road. New Orleans has a 1-6 record against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Shaver Jr. is scoring 14.8 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Broncos. Tyson Degenhart is averaging 13.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 47.7% for Boise State.
Jordan Johnson is averaging 14.6 points, 4.1 assists and two steals for the Privateers. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse is averaging 12.3 points for New Orleans.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
