New Orleans Pelicans (12-21, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (11-20, 14th in the Western Conference)
Oklahoma City; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is looking to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Pelicans take on Oklahoma City.
The Thunder are 9-13 in Western Conference games. Oklahoma City has a 5-12 record against teams over .500.
The Pelicans are 8-13 in Western Conference play. New Orleans ranks fourth in the league with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 3.6.
The teams play for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 16 the Pelicans won 113-110 led by 34 points from Brandon Ingram, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points for the Thunder.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 22.1 points and 5.2 assists for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.
Ingram is averaging 23.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and five assists for the Pelicans. Valanciunas is averaging 16.8 points and 11 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Orleans.
LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 5-5, averaging 100.7 points, 44.4 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points per game.
Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 109.2 points, 48.1 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points.
INJURIES: Thunder: None listed.
Pelicans: Daulton Hommes: out (fibula), Nickeil Alexander-Walker: out (health and safety protocols), Jonas Valanciunas: out (illness), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Naji Marshall: out (health protocols).
