Washington Wizards (11-6, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (3-16, 14th in the Western Conference)
New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards take on Jonas Valanciunas and the New Orleans Pelicans in non-conference action.
The Pelicans are 2-7 in home games. New Orleans is fourth in the league with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Valanciunas averaging 3.4 offensive boards.
The Wizards are 4-4 on the road. Washington averages 105.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.
The teams square off for the second time this season. The Wizards won the last meeting on Nov. 16. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 27 points to help lead the Wizards to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Valanciunas is averaging 19.1 points and 12.5 rebounds for the Pelicans. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.
Beal is scoring 23.3 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Wizards. Montrezl Harrell is averaging 16.9 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington.
LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 2-8, averaging 98.3 points, 44.9 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.
Wizards: 6-4, averaging 101.2 points, 46.3 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.4 points.
INJURIES: Pelicans: Daulton Hommes: out (leg), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Devonte' Graham: out (foot).
Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Davis Bertans: out (ankle), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).
