New Orleans Privateers (6-16, 3-8 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (11-11, 6-4 Southland)
Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nicholls State -11.5; over/under is 151.5
BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State faces the New Orleans Privateers after Marek Nelson scored 23 points in Nicholls State's 92-91 victory over the Houston Christian Huskies.
The Colonels have gone 7-0 at home. Nicholls State ranks third in the Southland in team defense, giving up 72.9 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.
The Privateers are 3-8 against conference opponents. New Orleans averages 17.2 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Huffman is shooting 53.7% and averaging 15.2 points for the Colonels. Latrell Jones is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.
Jordan Johnson is shooting 45.9% and averaging 17.0 points for the Privateers. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.
LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.
Privateers: 3-7, averaging 74.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
