FILE - New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels looks on prior to an NFL football game Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. The Las Vegas Raiders have made a request to interview the Patriots' McDaniels for their head coach opening. A person familiar with the search said Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, the Raiders made the request to speak with McDaniels about filling the void left when Jon Gruden resigned in October. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was not announcing its candidates.