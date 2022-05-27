PITTSBURGH — Omar Khan, a die-hard New Orleans Saints fan who realized at a young age he should try to be the next Jim Finks and not Archie Manning, said his dream came true when he was named the Steelers' new general manager.
And he knows it was the right move.
"I'm confident time will show this is the right decision for this franchise," Khan said Friday during a morning news conference on the South Side. "I think I'm the right person for the job."
Khan, who has been with the Steelers since 2001, the past six as vice president of football and business administration, was chosen from an original list of 16 candidates to replace Kevin Colbert, who retired after 22 seasons.
"We made sure we had a very thorough process," said team president Art Rooney II. "We picked a guy we know very well. We know Omar, Omar knows us, and it will be a very smooth transition."
Khan, 45, is just the third person in the past 32 years to serve as Steelers general manager, joining Colbert and Tom Donahoe (1991-1999). However, the position was formerly referred to as director of football operations.
"I'm excited," Khan said. "I don't take anything for granted. I understand the expectations that come with this job, but I can assure everyone the expectations I set for myself are even greater."
Khan's appointment is just part of what is a major overhaul in the team's personnel department.
He confirmed the Steelers have hired Mt. Lebanon, Pa., native Andy Weidl as assistant general manager and former Detroit Lions vice president of player personnel Sheldon White as an assistant in the personnel department. Also, college/pro scout Dan Colbert, Kevin's son, has been promoted to what was described as a senior level position.
Weidl, who was vice president of player personnel with the Philadelphia Eagles, was at the Steelers' facility on Friday. He began his NFL career 24 years ago when he was hired as an intern in the Steelers' personnel department.
"I've known Andy for over 20 years," Khan said. "He's a strong evaluator and a very loyal person. He's a Steeler-type of person. Every good leader surrounds himself with smart people who are going to help him succeed, and that's my plan."
It remains unclear how the hirings will impact pro personnel coordinator Brandon Hunt, who was one of six finalists for the GM opening. He is line to join the Eagles' personnel department, according to various sources.
Khan has interviewed for several general manager openings around the league, most recently with the Chicago Bears. But he said he always wanted to remain with the Steelers, who hired him in 2001 as football administration coordinator.
"This is the dream job for me. This is the one I always wanted, and it just wasn't available when I interviewed for those other ones," Khan said. "It was available this time, and it worked out and I'm grateful."
Khan, who has managed the team's salary cap for years, will now be thrust into a role where he will work even more closely with coach Mike Tomlin on personnel decisions.
"To step in this job and know you're going to be working with coach Tomlin is a dream come true," Khan said. "I don't know anyone who has a greater passion for the game than Mike Tomlin."
Khan has had a passion for the game since he was young and always wanted to play football. But he said he quickly discovered his future wasn't going to be on the field like his favorite Saints quarterback.
"When I was running around that football field and realized I wasn't as good an athlete as everyone on that field, I thought I better change course and not try to be Archie Manning, but try to be Jim Finks maybe," Khan said, referring to the former New Orleans general manager who is in the Saints Hall of Fame.
