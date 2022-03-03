New Jersey Devils (19-30-5, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Rangers (34-15-5, third in the Metropolitan)
New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: New York faces New Jersey in a matchup of Metropolitan teams.
The Rangers are 7-4-0 against the rest of their division. New York ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference recording 7.9 points per game, averaging 2.9 goals and 5.0 assists.
The Devils are 8-9-2 against the rest of their division. New Jersey is 14th in the Eastern Conference with 31.7 shots per game and is averaging 3.1 goals.
New York beat New Jersey 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 14.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Lindgren leads the Rangers with a plus-17 in 51 games this season. Chris Kreider has five goals over the last 10 games for New York.
Jesper Bratt leads the Devils with 19 goals and has 50 points. Nico Hischier has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .940 save percentage.
Devils: 4-6-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.
INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.
Devils: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.