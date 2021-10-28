New York City FC (13-11-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (11-16-5, 11th in the Eastern Conference)
Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Inter Miami CF +295, New York City FC -112, Draw +262; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC comes into a matchup against Inter Miami CF after notching two straight shutout wins.
Inter Miami CF is 11-14-5 against Eastern Conference teams. Inter Miami CF has 23 of its 34 goals in the second half of matches.
New York City FC is 12-11-7 in conference matchups. Valentin Castellano ranks fifth in league action with 15 goals. New York City FC has 52 goals.
The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. New York City FC won the last meeting 2-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gonzalo Higuain leads Inter Miami CF with 12 goals. Christian Makoun has two goals over the last 10 games for Inter Miami CF.
Castellano has 15 goals and eight assists for New York City FC so far this year. Maxi Moralez has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games for New York City FC.
LAST 10 GAMES: Inter Miami CF: 3-7-0, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.7 assists, 3.8 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.
New York City FC: 3-3-4, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.8 assists, 4.8 shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Inter Miami CF: Ventura Alvarado (injured), Kieran Gibbs (injured), Victor Ulloa (injured), Ryan Shawcross (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Joevin Jones (injured).
New York City FC: Anton Tinnerholm (injured), Nicolas Acevedo (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.