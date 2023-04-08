DC United (1-1-1) vs. New York City FC (1-1-1)
The Bronx, New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: NYCFC -157, DC United +392, Draw +299; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Inter Miami 1-0, New York City FC faces D.C. United.
NYCFC was 16-11-7 overall during the 2022 season while going 11-3-4 at home. NYCFC averaged 1.7 goals on 5.3 shots on goal per game a season ago.
United went 7-21-6 overall and 3-12-2 on the road in the 2022 season. United scored 36 goals a season ago, averaging 1.1 per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: NYCFC: Alfredo Morales (injured).
United: Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Martin Rodriguez (injured), Taxiarchis Fountas (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
