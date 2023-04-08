New York City FC (13-11-7, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (9-12-9, 10th in the Eastern Conference)
Atlanta; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC -106, NYCFC +244, Draw +281; over/under is 3.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC visits Atlanta United aiming to break a three-game road slide.
United is 7-9-9 against Eastern Conference teams. United is 2-9-1 when it scores just one goal.
NYCFC is 11-10-4 in Eastern Conference games. NYCFC has a 6-2-1 record in games it records a pair of goals.
The matchup Sunday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The last meeting ended tied 2-2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Sanchez has six goals for United. Josef Martinez has scored four goals over the past 10 games.
Heber has seven goals for NYCFC. Alexander Callens has scored two goals over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: United: 3-4-3, averaging 1.6 goals, six shots on goal and 7.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.
NYCFC: 3-6-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Dylan Castanheira (injured), Miles Robinson (injured), Matheus Rossetto (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Brad Guzan (injured).
NYCFC: Heber (injured), Maxime Chanot (injured), Sean Johnson (injured), Alfredo Morales (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
