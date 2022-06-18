Colorado Rapids (5-6-3, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. New York City FC (8-3-2, first in the Eastern Conference)
The Bronx, New York; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NYCFC -209, Colorado +561, Draw +335; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC heads into a matchup with the Colorado Rapids after recording six straight shutout wins.
NYCFC is 6-1-1 in home games. NYCFC is 2-1-0 when it scores only one goal.
The Rapids are 0-5-1 in road games. The Rapids rank fourth in the Western Conference with 63 shots on goal, averaging 4.5 per game.
Sunday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Valentin Castellanos has scored seven goals with one assist for NYCFC. Thiago has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.
Diego Rubio has seven goals and one assist for the Rapids. Lucas Esteves has scored one goal over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: NYCFC: 7-2-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 7.1 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.
Rapids: 3-5-2, averaging 1.0 goal, 4.9 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: NYCFC: Kevin O'Toole (injured), Gabriel Pereira (injured), Anton Tinnerholm (injured).
Rapids: Diego Rubio (injured), Oliver Larraz (injured), Lucas Esteves (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured), Braian Galvan (injured), Gyasi Zardes (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.