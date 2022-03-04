St. Louis Blues (32-15-6, second in the Central) vs. New York Islanders (20-23-8, sixth in the Metropolitan)
Elmont; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: New York takes on St. Louis in a non-conference matchup.
The Islanders are 10-11-4 at home. New York is last in the NHL shooting 29.3 shots per game.
The Blues are 13-9-4 in road games. St. Louis leads the NHL shooting 11.6% and averaging 3.6 goals on 30.9 shots per game.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Pelech leads the Islanders with a plus-14 in 47 games this season. Mathew Barzal has seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.
Robert Thomas leads the Blues with 34 total assists and has 41 points. Brayden Schenn has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.
LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 3-5-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.
Blues: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.
INJURIES: Islanders: Zdeno Chara: day to day (undisclosed), Mathew Barzal: day to day (lower body).
Blues: Marco Scandella: out (lower-body).
