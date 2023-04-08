Columbus Crew (1-1-1) vs. New York Red Bulls (0-1-2)
Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: New York -126, Columbus +352, Draw +248; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls host the Columbus Crew in Eastern Conference play.
The Red Bulls put together a 15-11-8 record overall during the 2022 season while finishing 6-7-5 in home matches. The Red Bulls scored 50 goals and recorded a goal differential of +9 last season.
The Crew finished 10-8-16 overall and 3-4-10 on the road in the 2022 season. The Crew scored 46 goals last season, averaging 1.4 per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Red Bulls: Serge Ngoma (injured), Dru Yearwood (injured).
Crew: Christian Ramirez (injured), Will Sands (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
