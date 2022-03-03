New York Knicks (25-37, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (50-12, first in the Western Conference)
Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup against Phoenix as losers of six games in a row.
The Suns are 27-7 on their home court. Phoenix ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Bismack Biyombo averaging 2.5.
The Knicks are 12-18 in road games. New York is 12-11 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.
The teams meet for the second time this season. The Suns won 118-97 in the last matchup on Nov. 27.
TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Suns, scoring 25.6 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Deandre Ayton is shooting 66.4% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.
Julius Randle is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 10.1 rebounds for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 29.5 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for New York.
LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 8-2, averaging 119.1 points, 44.3 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points per game.
Knicks: 1-9, averaging 109.9 points, 47.7 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points.
INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Cameron Payne: day to day (wrist), Devin Booker: out (health and safety protocols), Chris Paul: out (thumb).
Knicks: Quentin Grimes: out (knee), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.