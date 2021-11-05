New York Red Bulls (13-12-8, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Nashville SC (12-4-17, third in the Eastern Conference)
Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC +145, New York +201, Draw +213; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls visit Nashville SC in Eastern Conference action.
Nashville SC is 11-4-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Hany Mukhtar ranks third in Eastern Conference play with 10 assists. Nashville SC has 42 assists.
The Red Bulls are 13-10-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Kyle Duncan ranks fourth in MLS action with 10 cards, all of them yellow. New York has 71 cards, racking up two red cards.
The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. New York won the last meeting 2-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hany Mukhtar leads Nashville SC with 15 goals. Randall Leal has four goals over the last 10 games for Nashville SC.
Patryk Klimala has eight goals and six assists for New York this season. Omir Fernandez has two goals over the last 10 games for the Red Bulls.
LAST 10 GAMES: Nashville SC: 2-2-6, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.3 assists, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.
New York: 6-1-3, averaging 0.9 goals, 0.7 assists, 4.3 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.4 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville SC: Dax McCarty (injured), Daniel Rios (injured).
New York: Omir Fernandez (injured), Aaron Long (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.