New York Rangers vs. Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg, Manitoba; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -119, Rangers -101; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Winnipeg Jets after Chris Kreider's two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Rangers' 7-3 win.
Winnipeg went 39-32-11 overall and 23-15-3 in home games a season ago. The Jets scored 250 total goals last season (51 power-play goals and nine shorthanded goals).
New York had a 52-24-6 record overall and a 27-21-3 record on the road last season. The Rangers committed 291 total penalties last season, averaging 3.5 per game and serving 8.2 penalty minutes per game.
INJURIES: Jets: Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: out (not injury related), Pierre-Luc Dubois: day to day (lower body), Mason Appleton: out (undisclosed).
Rangers: Vitali Kravtsov: day to day (upper-body), Sammy Blais: out (upper body), Ryan Lindgren: day to day (lower body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
