New York Rangers vs. Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -119, Rangers -101; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Winnipeg Jets after Chris Kreider's two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Rangers' 7-3 win.

Winnipeg went 39-32-11 overall and 23-15-3 in home games a season ago. The Jets scored 250 total goals last season (51 power-play goals and nine shorthanded goals).

New York had a 52-24-6 record overall and a 27-21-3 record on the road last season. The Rangers committed 291 total penalties last season, averaging 3.5 per game and serving 8.2 penalty minutes per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: out (not injury related), Pierre-Luc Dubois: day to day (lower body), Mason Appleton: out (undisclosed).

Rangers: Vitali Kravtsov: day to day (upper-body), Sammy Blais: out (upper body), Ryan Lindgren: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.

