PARIS (AP) — New Zealand's great streak in Rugby World Cup pools is over.
The All Blacks lost for the first time in 32 pool matches played, going back 36 years, when they fell to France 27-13 on the opening night of the Rugby World Cup on Friday.
The uber-hyped match gave the tournament a brilliant liftoff but it doesn't change much in the long run. France and New Zealand are expected to run through the rest of Pool A for probable quarterfinal clashes with No. 1-ranked Ireland or No. 2 South Africa.
But the pool defeat was yet another unprecedented and unwanted piece of history suffered by New Zealand in this World Cup cycle. If the endgame is a record-extending fourth World Cup title then it will brush off the pool loss, but to that end the All Blacks still need to be a lot more physical and disciplined, issues that plagued them in a record loss to the Springboks two weeks ago.
New Zealand enjoyed stunning starts to both halves at Stade de France. Mark Telea scored after 93 seconds from a Sam Whitelock take, Rieko Ioane break, Aaron Smith quick tap. and Beauden Barrett crosskick. Lineout ball launched them again in the second half. Ardie Savea's chip was gathered by Will Jordan, France was backpedalling, and Ioane's flat pass over three French bounced to Telea, who flew untouched to the tryline.
But France rallied each time. By halftime, it led 9-8 after penalty kicks, two against the New Zealand scrum.
Up 13-9, Richie Mo'unga made consecutive try-saving tackles on lock Thibaud Flament and Damian Penaud, but Penaud couldn't be denied moments after a Matthieu Jalibert step and slide.
The converted try for France's 16-13 lead after nearly an hour switched the momentum again, which solidified when Jordan was sin-binned for a clumsy hit on an airborne Thomas Ramos.
France turned over more possession and pinned New Zealand. The pressure drew from the All Blacks seven penalties in the half for 12 in total. France conceded only one penalty in the second spell.
“I actually thought there was a whole lot of good stuff there,” coach Ian Foster said, ”but that second half I just thought (France) controlled the ball and the territory, and just squeezed us, and eventually got the turnovers they needed to pick up their points."
New Zealand's ragged disposition in the second half also underlined how important it was to play as many of its first-choice side.
Captain Sam Cane tweaked his back lifting a teammate in training on Thursday and was withdrawn on Friday morning, the fourth front-liner to be sidelined. The reshuffled lineup promoted Tupou Vaa'i to the back row ahead of specialist Luke Jacobson, and former world player of the year Brodie Retallick was put on the bench a game earlier than expected after a knee injury a month ago.
"We lost the battle tonight but we've still got a will to win,” Savea, the stand-in captain, said.
