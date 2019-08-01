NEWBURYPORT – A Newbury man accused of a multitown road rage incident in April was ordered to write a letter of apology to his victim after the offender’s appearance Friday in Newburyport District Court.
Jeremy Mispilkin, 41, of 32 Parker St., Apt. A, was charged with assault and battery, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and disorderly conduct (subsequent offense) after police filed a complaint in District Court in late April.
The first two charges were continued without a finding for a year after Mispilkin admitted a judge or jury could find him guilty. He was fined $200 for the disorderly charge.
During that time, Mispilkin must attend two anti-road rage courses, and have no contact with the victim. He also has to write a letter of apology to the other driver. If he does all that and stays out of trouble with the law, the charges against him would be dropped. He was also fined $300.
Mispilkin became incensed when another motorist wouldn’t let him pass as a two-lane road near the Toll Road/Route 1 intersection in Salisbury merged into one lane, according to a police report.
As Mispilkin and the other driver continued south toward Salisbury Square, he waited until they were both stopped at a red light and then pulled alongside her. Police say Mispilkin spat out his window, striking the other driver, screamed at her and used “rude and obscene hand gestures.”
When the light turned green, he cut in front of her and then looped around Salisbury Public Library. A few moments later, the woman noticed Mispilkin’s pickup had gotten behind her as she crossed the Gillis Bridge into Newburyport.
“After crossing the Gillis Bridge, the male in the truck sped ahead of her and pulled into her lane. The male sporadically applied his brakes to affect her driving. (The victim) was petrified and called 911. “Newburyport PD put the information out to their patrol units,” Salisbury police Sgt. Richard Dellaria wrote in his report.
As the two cars neared Haley’s Ice Cream, Mispilkin slammed on his brakes, forcing the woman to slam on hers in order to avoid crashing into him. The woman then drove onto Parker Street to the Newbury police station, where she spoke to an officer.
Newburyport police Officer John Schmidt caught up with Mispilkin’s truck and pulled him over. Mispilkin admitted to having “some kind of road rage incident,” according to Dellaria’s report.