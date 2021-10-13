HAVERHILL — Newburyport Bank recently donated $1,000 as an event sponsor of Ruth’s House Changing Season Changing Live fundraiser, to be held at the Haverhill Country Club on Nov. 6 from 7 to 11 p.m. The event will honor community leader State Rep. Andy Vargas. Event proceeds will be used to provide clothing to low-income individuals and their family members.
Ruth’s House, a nonprofit thrift store, offers support to those in need – children, single mothers, veterans, and senior citizens from across the Merrimack Valley.
“The work Ruth’s House does is a life-saver for so many people,” said Lloyd Hamm, president and CEO of Newburyport Bank. “For almost 30 years they have provided clothing for families in difficult situations. This effort has allowed those they serve to have a better quality of life. Ruth’s House represents the best of the human spirit of giving and we’re happy to support the event and everything that they do.”
Annual Greek Festival planned
HAVERHILL — The annual Greek Festival sponsored by the Holy Apostles Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox will be held Nov. 5, 6 and 7 at the Hellenic Community Center, 154-156 Winter St.
Hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov 7.
The menu of authentic Greek cuisine includes lamb shanks, souvlaki, moussaka, pastitsio, spinach pie, and other specialties. Homemade Greek pastries and traditional loukoumades will be available throughout the weekend. Take-out will also be available on both days.
On the evening of Nov. 6, live Greek music will echo throughout the hall. Raffle prizes, free admission and parking. For more information, contact the church office at 978-373-3311.
Library offers live and virtual programs this month
HAVERHILL — The public library is offering a variety in person and virtual programs. For more information and to register visit www.haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events. Masks are required for all indoor programs (ages 2 and up) regardless of vaccination status.
Oct. 20 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m.: Steve Pessotti discusses advanced retirement planning strategies.
Oct. 21 from 7 to 8 p.m.: Paul Eno, supernatural adventurer, takes a journey through the paranormal, live and on Zoom.
Oct. 27 from 2 to 3 p.m.: Introductory class on the basics of Gmail, in the library computer lab.
Oct. 29 from 3 to 4 p.m.: Virtual velvet pumpkin crafting class.
White Cane Safety Day
HAVERHILL — Blinded war veteran Gerard Boucher of Haverhill reminded drivers about those who are blind and visually impaired, and to recognize the importance of White Cane Safety Day as a reminder to be observant of pedestrians who are using white canes or guide dogs when they are out for a walk.
By joint resolution approved on Oct. 6, 1964, the Congress designated Oct. 15 of each year as White Cane Safety Day to recognize the contributions of Americans who are blind or have low vision.
White canes and guide dogs allow the blind and those with low vision to have greater mobility and safety; to travel to their places of work, schools, and home and around the community unassisted.
The Massachusetts White Cane Law requires that drivers should always come to a complete stop when a blind pedestrian is attempting to cross a street; remaining stopped until the person has safely crossed.
Drivers should not honk or attempt to wave the person on and should never pass another vehicle that is stopped.
Author series announced
HAVERHILL — Temple Emanu-El's fall 2021 author series will feature Ayelet Gundar Goshen, Scott D. Seligman and Rahel Musleah.
Each event will be held via Zoom. Registration is required at bit.ly/Fall2021AuthorSeries.
On Sunday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m., Seligman will discuss his book, "The Great Kosher Meat War of 1902: Immigrant Housewives and the Riots That Shook New York City," which tells the twin stories of Jewish immigrant women who discovered their collective consumer power and of the Beef Trust, the midwestern cartel that conspired to keep meat prices high.
On Sunday, Dec. 12, at 11 a.m., will present a program titled "Jewish Calcutta through Music and Memory: The Personal Story of a Baghdadi Jewish Family." Through the vivid prism of her family's story and a heritage of lyrical songs, Musleah introduces audiences to the rich culture of the Jews of India and Iraq.
For more information about the author series, contact Nancy LaFleur at 978-373-3861 or visit www.TempleEmanu-El.org.