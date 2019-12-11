NEWBURYPORT – A local man who drove his car into a snowbank off Pleasant Street early Wednesday morning was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, according to local police.
James Thomas Wingfield, 53, of Moseley Avenue, was arrested soon after police arrived around 12:40 a.m. and was charged with a third offense of driving while under the influence. He was taken to the Green Street police station, booked, and held on $1,000 cash bail.
The next morning in Newburyport District Court, Wingfield was ordered held on $2,500 cash bail by Judge Allen Swan. Wingfield was also ordered to remain drug and alcohol free with random screens and use a SCRAM monitoring device to make sure he isn’t drinking.
Wingfield’s next court appearance is Jan. 9 for a pretrial hearing.
Swan’s decision came immediately after a bail hearing during which Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy argued that Wingfield should be held on $5,000 cash bail. She said Wingfield had a history of court defaults on his record and had been charged twice previously for driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Kennedy said that early Wednesday morning, Wingfield lost control of his car and drove it into a snowbank piled on a Pleasant Street sidewalk. As he was shoveling the car out, police arrived. An officer noticed Wingfield appeared intoxicated and asked if he had been drinking that night.
Wingfield told officers he had one beer while visiting a friend. He then agreed to some field sobriety tests but failed them. That prompted police to arrest him for OUI. While arresting Wingfield, police found a bottle of prescription pills and marijuana, according to Kennedy.
Wingfield’s attorney said his client had a medical marijuana license and wasn’t a flight risk based on his strong ties to the community. He asked Swan to release Wingfield on personal recognizance but with the conditions requested by Kennedy.
