NEWBURYPORT – A local woman accused of driving more than 90 mph on Water Street with her 4-year-old daughter in the car Thursday night was ordered held without bail following her arraignment Friday in Newburyport District Court.
Martine Ann Parisien, 36, of Tyng Street, was charged with reckless endangerment of a child, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, speeding, failing to stop for police and a previous warrant. On the new charges, Parisien was ordered held on $1,000 cash bail.
Judge Peter Doyle ordered her held without bail on the previous warrant, issued by Haverhill District Court for a leaving the scene of property damage charge. She is due back in court in late November for a pretrial hearing.
If Parisien is released while awaiting trial, she was ordered to stay away from and have no contact with her daughter.
According to a report, Parisien’s mother called local police around 7 p.m. Thursday saying her daughter drove off from her house in a red Nissan Sentra very upset -- so upset that it was worth alerting police. Based on the level of concern expressed by Parisien’s mother, several officers from different departments searched an area off Scotland Road in Newbury where a new golf complex is being built. A state police helicopter assisted in the search.
The search continued for more than two hours before police received another call from the woman’s mother saying Parisien was heading to Plum Island to pick up her daughter. Officer Kevin Martin saw the Nissan on Plum Island Turnpike near Bob Lobster heading westbound, toward Plum Island Airport, going around 60 mph. Martin turned around and began following.
Once he turned on his lights, she accelerated to about 75 mph while approaching a dangerous curve near the airport, Martin wrote in his report.
“I knew there was a hairpin turn in that area that is extremely dangerous to navigate even at 30-40 mph,” Martin wrote.
Parisien made the turn after slowing but then stepped on the gas again.
“As I approached the Mass Audubon Bird Sanctuary, I looked at my speedometer and it read 75 mph. The red Nissan was pulling away from me like I was standing still. I knew a dangerous intersection (Water Street and Ocean Avenue) was up ahead about 500 feet,” Martin wrote.
Martin slowed down at the intersection but was able to keep an eye on the Nissan.
“At this time, the red Nissan was traveling so fast, I estimated its speed to be in excess of 90 mph as it came upon another, even more dangerous two-way S curve on Water Street between Union and Beacon Avenue,” Martin wrote, adding that if she hit a pedestrian or bicyclist she would have killed them.
Martin followed the Nissan as it passed the Tannery Marketplace and drove through Market Square. He continued driving down Merrimac Street until she turned left onto Tyng Street. Parisien eventually came to stop at a Tyng Street home and got out of her car. She tried running inside but Martin tackled her on the lawn.
“Once handcuffed, she was taken to Sgt. (Gregory) Whitney’s cruiser and placed inside. It was at this time that I learned Martin’s 4-year-old daughter was inside the car during the pursuit,” Martin wrote in his report.
Martin later called the Department of Children and Families to report what he called “the abuse of the child.” He also filed an “immediate threat” complaint with the Registry of Motor Vehicles, according to his report.