BOXFORD — Local non-profit, Community Giving Tree gave out 1,800 backpacks full of school supplies to social workers Thursday.
The event is part of the annual back to school initiative for the organization that supplies necessities to low income families locally.
“Every year we do a back to school event, and sort of our goal depends on what we get through donations,” Stephanie Dinunzio, Outreach Coordinator at Community Giving Tree said.
This year, the charity received a donation of 1800 backpacks from Lawrence-based company, Gemline, and filled them with school supplies.
“They donated 1,800 backpacks to us, and our goal was to then be able to fill all of those backpacks with supplies. So, we did a push online where we had people purchase kits, and then we in turn put those into the backpacks,” Dinunzio said.
So, armed with backpacks, volunteers at the charity’s Boxford location distributed the bags to car after car of social workers collecting them for their clients in need.
“It’s a sign-up event, first-come, first-serve. So, we had 138 partners that we based on time slots and then we do the math on how many backpacks each partner gets. So, each partner is getting 13 backpacks,” Dinunzio said.
State Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, was in attendance, highlighting the role the non-profit plays in the community.
“We’re very excited to have a Community Giving Tree right here in our community,” she said, “this is a prime example of the community outreach and resource providers that they are,”.
Despite the large number of backpacks distributed, Community Giving Tree’s work is not done. Any partner of the organization who was not able to attend the event, will be able to collect the backpacks at a later date.
“We have a lot of churches, organizations, families, different communities that will do their own sort of back to school collections. Those extra supplies and backpacks will go between our two giving centers in Lawrence and Boxford, and they’ll go out to any of the partners that didn’t sign up tonight,” Dinunzio said.
