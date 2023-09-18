WINDHAM — A three-car collision Sunday night on Interstate 93 left two people hospitalized after two of the three vehicles rolled over, according to the Windham Fire Department.
At approximately 10 p.m., first responders were called to mile marker 8 on I-93 south for a vehicle collision.
Derry emergency responders were the first to the scene and reported heavy damage to the three vehicles, a sedan, an SUV, and a pickup truck; two of which rolled over and landed on their side.
A state police report that was published Monday afternoon said the crash was called into the troopers at 9:45 p.m. According to their preliminary investigation, the report said it looks like the SUV's operator lost control of the vehicle.
"Toyota 4-Runner collided with the backend of a Honda Civic causing the Honda to spin out of control," the report states. "The Honda was then struck by a pick-up truck and pushed off roadway. The 4-Runner continued to lose control and rolled over into the right breakdown lane, the pick-up truck also lost control and rolled onto its side blocking the middle lanes."
The Honda Civic was in the median and was the only vehicle that had not flipped over. The other two rolled onto their sides, a pickup truck in the middle of the highway and the other, a Toyoda 4-Runner SUV, in the low-speed breakdown lane.
Responders found a female occupant of the sedan badly injured. They treated her at the scene before taking her to Elliot Hospital in Manchester. A male in the sedan was also injured and was taken by Windham responders to Elliot.
At this time, there is no update on the condition of either individual.
Windham Fire Chief Tom McPherson said the cause of the accident is being investigated by New Hampshire State Police Troop B.
