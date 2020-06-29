HAVERHILL — One person is dead and several others are injured after a van rolled over during an early morning crash on Route 495 northbound, Massachusetts State Police said Monday.
According to spokesman David Procopio, the accident took place at 5:41 a.m. at Exit 51A, where drivers leave the highway and merge onto the Main Street Haverhill exit.
Procopio described the accident as a single vehicle rollover with a "partial ejection."
This is a developing story. A full report will be published online at eagletribune.com as more details become available.