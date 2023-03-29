It’s one thing to have chosen both Florida Atlantic University and San Diego State University, a couple of college basketball no-names, to be in your Final Four bracket.
Those odds were somewhere around 400,000 to 1.
It’s another much, much bigger long shot to be Chris Gaudette of Windham, New Hampshire, and those same schools.
Gaudette has two daughters, Lindsay, 22, and Riley, 18.
And each attends one of those schools: Lindsay is a senior at SDSU and Riley is a freshman at FAU.
“Trust me, I’m a big college basketball fan this time of year and I never would have predicted this,” Chris said. “Never.”
It was Lindsay who created the opportunity.
“There was no special reason I chose San Diego State, other than I knew I wanted to go school in California and I started doing research on schools,” she said. “I immediately liked what I saw of SDSU. Honestly, it was hard at first. I missed being so far away from home. But I ended up loving it.”
While a high school junior, Riley made the trip to visit her sister. It opened her eyes.
“I realized how amazing her life was and how great the weather was,” recalled Riley, a business major. “The only thing was that it was too far away for me. I started looking at Florida schools. And when I got to FAU (in Boca Raton), I knew it was for me. I love the weather and the beaches are close. It’s heaven for me.”
Both were athletes growing up in Windham Youth Sports and both immediately took to their schools’ basketball programs.
“I’ve been a fan since freshman year and really try to go to as many games as I can,” said Lindsay, an elementary education major. “I remember attending the game when Kawhi Leonard’s jersey was being retired and thought that was just the coolest thing to witness.
“And then I was also able to go to the last game of the season this year where they earned their ninth regular season Mountain West championship,” Lindsay added. “That whole game was just awesome but getting to rush the court under confetti, and watch coach [Brian] Dutcher do his infamous trust fall upfront was just an amazing experience.”
Kid sister Riley’s connection to her school’s basketball program is even stronger. She is a cheerleader for FAU men’s and women’s basketball games, having been to all home games this past season and performing in some capacity.
Since she is also part of the cheer competition team, which is prepping for nationals in Orlando next week, she won’t be going to Houston with the FAU cheer team.
But she is going to Houston.
After San Diego State clinched its Final Four berth on Sunday, dad made a family decision that he and the girls would go to Houston for the Final Four on Saturday to actually see SDSU face FAU.
“I was at Madison Square Garden watching both of FAU’s games,” Chris said. “After their first win and then San Diego State’s first win, we realized, ‘This might really happen.’ So I threw it out there, if both teams win, we’re going to Houston.”
Each is flying in from a different city – Boston, Fort Lauderdale and Los Angeles – and meeting in Houston.
“It’s so crazy. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience, so why not?” Riley said.
“I think it’s the coolest thing ever for all of us,” Lindsay said. “I mean I was literally watching the Elite Eight game on my phone at a music festival. I was hoping we’d win because I’m an Aztec, but even more so I wanted to experience the Final Four as a family. And now, it’s really happening.”
Dad was all smiles thinking about this weekend.
“I still can’t believe everything fell into place,” he said. “I don’t know what the odds are that my two daughters are going to those two schools. But it happened. And we can’t wait.”
