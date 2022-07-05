HAVERHILL — One man was injured and five people were displaced after a two-alarm fire tore through a single-family home on Tuesday morning, officials said.
A dog also died in the blaze.
Deputy Chief Eric Tarpy said five people were able to escape the fire, but one occupant was later treated at a local hospital for injuries.
A heavy “smoke show” and flames were visible on the rear of the home at 58 8th Ave. when Haverhill firefighters responded to a 6:58 a.m. report of a structure fire, Tarpy said.
Firefighters struck a second alarm on arrival, bringing mutual aid from Lawrence, Methuen, North Andover and Salem, New Hampshire.
The blaze crept into the interior of the home, extending into the kitchen area, Tarpy said. Firefighters entered with hoses to battle the fire, Tarpy said.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames at approximately 7:20 a.m., Tarpy said.
“The home is heavily damaged, according to a building inspector, but it will be salvaged,” Tarpy said.
Tarpy said the Red Cross was notified but the displaced occupants will stay with a family member.
The official cause of the incident was declared undetermined around noon, officials said.
An investigation determined that the fire began in the rear deck of the home.
“Investigators identified the improper disposal of smoking materials and overloaded extension cords as potential factors,” officials said of evidence that suggests potential causes of the fire, but it will remain undetermined.
