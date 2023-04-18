He had run a lot of marathons, 17, including seven Boston Marathons before Monday's race.
Rather than trying to outrun his competition – those over 60 – Andover resident George Woodward resident was going to take a different approach in the 2023 Boston Marathon.
This was going to be for the memory book. This was going to be fun. Oh yeah, mixed in with some tears … lots of tears.
In fact, it was last May that he had to compete, to his fullest, trying to qualify for Monday’s race at the Sugarloaf Marathon in Carrabassett, Maine.
He needed to run under 4:05:00. And he did, at 4:00:48, with just over four minutes to spare.
What made this race different, really extra special, was that it was the anniversary of the bombings in 2013 and his connection to that day.
“I was about a thousand yards from the finish line,” said Woodward, reflecting on that day. “At the corner of Comm. Ave. and Mass. Ave. All of sudden everyone in front of us stopped. And others were coming toward us. We figured something had happened.”
A lot of memorable things happened soon after.
“What happened with the bombings, the people that died and were injured was tragic,” said Woodard. “But there was a flip side, what I experienced. I remembered being cold and wet, shivering. Someone gave me their jacket.”
Woodward saw “thousands” of caring people.
His family was waiting at the finish line. The only problem was he didn’t have his cell phone. At one point, while he walking around aimlessly, a woman offered to let him use her cell phone. He tried his son, but it went right to voicemail.”
While standing around, the woman yelled his name, “George! George! George! … Your son just texted me.”
It took a while, but Woodward finally was able to connect with his family and get home.
His view of this event hasn’t been the same since, particularly this race.
“I usually race marathons, but I decided I was going to just run,” said Woodward. “From firehouse (in Newton) to finish, I knew lots of people, family and friends. When I saw them I’d stop, and say ‘Hi!’ It was incredible. I’ve never run a race like that before.”
There were tears, too. Lots of them.
“I started to get emotional at near the starting line,” said Woodward. “I got emotional seeing people, too. And when I took the turn to run on Boylston … wow! I got emotional some more.”
He had family, including son, daughter and their spouses with his three grandchildren, at the Capital Grille steps on Boylston Street.
Woodward finished Monday’s race in 4:59:06, the slowest marathon of his career.
"I’ll never forget it,” he said. “It was the best.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.