LAWRENCE — Three families were displaced after an early-morning fire in a three-decker in a congested city neighborhood Thursday.
Efforts are underway to help the 14 people affected find housing, clothing, food and more after the two-alarm fire at 60 Myrtle St.
Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said firefighters worked diligently to extinguish flames that had leapt to all three floors of the home. The fire is believed to have started in the back of the building.
"They knocked it down fast ... A great, great stop," said Moriarty of the 5:30 a.m. blaze.
Myrtle Street is located in north Lawrence between Park Street and Erving Avenue.
The neighborhood is thickly settled with many multi-family homes that are more than 100 years old.
Moriarty specifically praised acting Lt. James Nickerson of Group 4, Engine 7, who responded to the fire and set up firefighting operations in an alleyway on adjacent Robinson Court.
Nickerson's tactic gave firefighters the upper hand fighting the blaze.
"He knows his district," Moriarty explained, noting city firefighters are familiar with the neighborhoods they're assigned to.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday.
While inhabitable now, Moriarty said the fire-damaged building could be repaired.
The American Red Cross and Heal Lawrence, a local non-profit that helps disaster victims, are assisting the fire victims.
