LAWRENCE — Fourteen residents of a Bradford Street multi-family home were displaced by a three-alarm fire that ignited late Wednesday night.
Firefighters responding to 911 calls were met by heavy fire coming from the rear of a 2 1/2-story wood-framed building at 85 Bradford St., said Fire Chief Brian Moriarty.
Bradford Street is near central fire headquarters at 65 Lowell St.
Five apartments are located in the building, which was built in 1895, according to city assessing records.
Firefighters initially searched for any trapped residents but fortunately everyone had evacuated on their own, the chief said.
As the blaze spread quickly, Lawrence firefighters, with assistance from mutual aid crews from nearby communities, worked to knock down the flames.
"It was a lot of hard work but they did a good job," he said.
Moriarty said the building was currently uninhabitable and will need work but was not a total loss.
The cause of the fire was not immediately available.
Firefighters were tied up at the scene until 4 a.m. A fire detail officer was posted there as a precaution and around 5 a.m. spotted an area that had rekindled. The "hot spot" was quickly extinguished, Moriarty said.
The Red Cross and Heal Lawrence, a non-profit that aids fire and disaster victims, were working to assist the displaced residents.
The building, owned by Luz DeJesus and Jose Torres, is valued at $496,300, according to city assessing records.
Mutual aid fire departments who responded to Lawrence included Middleton, Andover, North Andover, Lowell, Reading, North Reading and Salem, New Hampshire.
