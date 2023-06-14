ANDOVER — Special Olympics athletes from Andover and North Andover competed in track and field events including the 50-meter dash and the long jump at an event on Friday.
The competition was held at the Andover High School and featured a visit from James Day Keith, a Special Olympian, and actor in the movie “Champions” which starred Woody Harrelson. Keith is also a former North Andover PK-12 and Transition Opportunity Program student.
This was the 20th time North Andover had participated in the event and the fifth year for Andover.
The event also included a parade of athletes.
Volunteers from the AHS Unified Partner Program, AHS cheerleaders and the pep band also participated in the event.
The School Day Games were hosted by Andover, North Andover and Special Olympics of Massachusetts.
