HAVERHILL — A proposal to transform the Merrimack Street parking garage into a mix of retail, commercial and parking will go before the city council when it meets Tuesday night.
The $160 million Merrimack Street redevelopment proposal by the Lupoli Companies includes paying the city $1 million for the property.
The project would generate $1.75 million in annual tax payments and would include a restaurant, retail pavilion, and a 616-space shared-use parking garage.
City Economic and Development Director William Pillsbury said an advisory committee that reviewed five proposals to build a massive new parking garage on Merrimack Street surrounded by new shops, restaurants and public green spaces flowing toward the Merrimack River unanimously agreed that Lupoli Companies $160 million proposal was the best financial deal for the city.
Lupoli Companies, which recently built and opened the Haverhill Heights tower at the other end of Merrimack Street, is the only one of five development suitors offering to pay for a significant portion of a new, $29 to $35 million three-story, 616-space public garage to replace the faltering Goecke parking structure.
The Goecke garage was built in the late 1970s and has required a variety of expensive repairs in recent years.
The Lawrence-based company with projects throughout the Merrimack Valley would pay the city $1 million for the garage and 4.5 acres of adjoining city-owned land, Pillsbury said.
Lupoli Companies is also the only developer not seeking a tax break package from Haverhill, he said.
The company has estimated annual tax payments to the city of $1.75 million, more than any of the other development proposals, Pillsbury said.
The sweeping mixed-use development plan connects the Goecke garage property to the Merrimack River across the street and includes 51,000 square feet of retail space, public spaces, landscaping enhancements, 370 market rate apartments, and a restaurant pavilion designed in the mold of Eataly, an Italian dining emporium and market in Boston’s Prudential Building.
City officials recently announced that Haverhill had received a $750,000 MassWorks grant to design a new and larger Merrimack Street parking garage, a public/private partnership between the city and a developer.
Presenting the plan to the city council will be: Lupoli Companies, Boston-based Utile architecture firm, Haverhill Economic Development Director William Pillsbury, and members of the city’s Merrimack Street Redevelopment Committee including Joseph Faro, developer of Tuscan Village in Salem, New Hampshire.
The Merrimack Street redevelopment project is poised to be the next big transformational downtown project by Mayor James Fiorentini's administration, following in the footsteps of the signature Harbor Place mixed-use development across the street and the Haverhill Heights tower a little further up Merrimack Street.
Fiorentini said he has been working on plans to redevelop the Goecke garage into a large project to revitalize the Merrimack Street end of downtown for several years, including soliciting input from the Urban Land Institute and various consultants and land-use firms.
“We have seen in this region some truly transformative mixed-use developments that have transformed cities,” the mayor said. “We have Lynnfield Common, in Somerville we have Assembly Square and in nearby Salem, New Hampshire, we have Tuscan Village. These proposals have the potential to be just as transformative.”