ATKINSON — An early morning, two-alarm fire engulfed a home at 54 Academy Ave. on Thursday, Atkinson fire Chief Brian Murray said in a press release.
Both residents were home at the time. They were able to get out of the single-family home safely after a smoke detector went off.
One of the residents called for help once outside.
Plaistow Dispatch informed Atkinson fire Deputy Chief Andrew Murphy that police also confirmed the home fire.
Murphy arrived on scene minutes later to find heavy fire billowing out the back of the house.
A well-developed fire was also discovered in a four-seasons porch with flames extending into the house’s kitchen and attic.
The home is in a part of Atkinson without hydrants. Atkinson and Plaistow engines had to run hose lines from the front door and in the back.
Crews knocked down a bulk of the fire quickly.
The entire fire was under control in 47 minutes.
Atkinson Fire Department reported the house sustained smoke damage. The kitchen and back of the house has extensive damage as well.
Mutual aid from Plaistow, Salem, Hampstead, Derry, Sandown, Newton, Danville and Trinity Ambulance arrived on scene. Chester and Haverhill Fire Departments covered station calls.
Atkinson police assisted on scene and with traffic.
The Red Cross was called to assist with any short-term needs for the two residents.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. It is not considered suspicious at this time.
