SALEM, N.H. — Two people have been arrested after Salem police found what were believed to be pipe bombs during a traffic stop Friday night near the Red Roof Inn on Pelham Road.
Chief Joel Dolan said local businesses were evacuated out of an abundance of caution shortly after 5:20 p.m. when officers stopped a vehicle with an expired registration, according to a statement. During the initial investigation, police said, three suspected pipe bombs were located in the vehicle.
Nearby businesses on Northeastern Boulevard were evacuated for safety purposes and part of Pelham Road, including Exit 2 off of Interstate 93, was shut down during the investigation, according to the statement from police. No injuries were reported as a result of the investigation, which was conducted with assistance from the New Hampshire State Police Bomb Squad.
Information on the people taken into custody, as well as details on the charges they face, was not immediately available.