MEHTUEN — Police arrested two men and charged them with trafficking fentanyl after observing suspicious activity on Wednesday.
Detectives from the street crimes unit observed individuals acting suspiciously in a parking lot on Haverhill Street, according to the Methuen Police Department.
After surveilling the people for several hours, detectives observed what they believed to be a drug deal inside a local restaurant, and later stopped the individuals involved.
Jose Alcantara, 42, of Lawrence, was arrested and charged with trafficking 100 to 200 grams of fentanyl, as well as possession of a Class A substance and Class B substance, both with the intent to distribute, and for the distribution of a Class B substance.
Grady Fox, 52, of Lewiston, Maine, was arrested and charged with trafficking 100 to 200 grams of fentanyl as well as possession of a Class B substance with the intent to distribute.
Detectives found about 108 grams of fentanyl and 15 grams of cocaine on Fox, according to police. Alcantara allegedly had about six grams of both fentanyl and cocaine on him.
Both men were taken into custody at the scene.
Rebekah Davis, 48 of Sanford, Maine, was also taken into custody at the scene. She was wanted on a warrant out of Maine.
Alcantara, Fox and Davis are all scheduled to be arraigned in Lawrence District Court on Thursday.
This comes days after a major fentanyl lab bust in Lawrence on Sept. 11, where police made 10 arrests.
The discovery of the “active fentanyl processing plant,” at 46 Whitman St., in Lawrence was part of a larger investigation. Search warrants were executed at seven locations in Lawrence, Lynn and Methuen. Numerous Lawrence residents were arrested.
