LAWRENCE - Two people were arrested on Sunday night on Lowell Street several hours after a Black Lives Matter peaceful protest ended on Campagnone Common.
Several hundred people gathered on the Common from 2 to 4 p.m. for the protest, held in response to the recent killing of George Floyd, a black man, allegedly by a white Minneapolis, Minn. police officer, Derek Chauvin.
Police said the conclusion of the event, "the majority of the crowd dispersed peacefully."
A group later gathered on Lowell Street at Amesbury Street. "Chief Roy Vasque met with the group and had a peaceful discussion," according to a police statement.
However, as the evening progressed, police said the group dispersed but "later reassembled" at Lowell and Hampshire streets.
The group grew to about 60 people in number and continued to have peaceful discussions with police, according to the statement.
At 8:30 p.m., "an individual climbed over the barrier and began approaching the police line throwing projectiles at officers," police said.
As officers were placing him into custody, a second individual started throwing things at police and was also arrested.
Paul Coelho, 41, was arrested and charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct, police said.
Eleri Dume-Morillo, 41, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault an battery with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, police said.
This is a developing story. A complete report will appear online at eagletribune.com
