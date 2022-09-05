BOSTON — Two Democrats will square off in Tuesday’s primary for the state’s next attorney general in a wide-open race that recent polls have shown is in a dead heat.
The outcome of the matchup between Andrea Campbell and Shannon Liss-Riordan will set the stage for the November election when the winner will face Republican Jay McMahon, a Bourne lawyer who is unopposed.
Democrat Maura Healey, the state’s current attorney general, is running for governor.
A third Democrat, Quentin Palfrey, dropped out of the race last week but his name will still appear on the ballot.
Campbell, a former Boston city councilor, is hoping to become the first black woman to hold the AG’s Office and argues that she is the best candidate to take over as the state’s top law-enforcement official.
On the campaign trail, Campbell has stressed her tough childhood, which included a father who served time in prison, periods of living foster care, and the death of her twin brother, who passed away while being held in pretrial detention.
“I’m living proof that a girl who grew up in poverty, in a family torn apart by incarceration and trauma, could turn that pain into purpose,” she said during a recent debate.
“I’m the first in my family to go to college, the first in my family to go to law school,” she said.
Liss-Riordan, an attorney and former U.S. Senate candidate, has focused on her background as a labor rights lawyer who has taken on Amazon, FedEx and Starbucks over working conditions.
“Life is not getting any easier for folks in Massachusetts,” she said during a recent debate. “We need an attorney general who knows how to use the legal system to improve the lives of working people.”
A recent MassINC Polling Group survey found the two in a statistical dead heat, with 28% of likely Democratic primary voters backing Campbell compared to Liss-Riordan’s 26%. But nearly a third of voters were undecided, the pollsters found.
Like many of the Democratic primary contests, it has also been a battle of the endorsements with each candidate touting support from the party’s standard-bearers.
Campbell’s candidacy got a boost after it was endorsed by Healey, who has called on fellow Democrats to support her candidacy. Her campaign is also backed by prior state attorneys general, U.S. Sen. Edward Markey and U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley.
Liss-Riordan is backed by fellow Democrats U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and former acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey.
Both Democrats raised and spent huge sums of money on their campaigns, with super PACs and special interest groups also pouring money into the race.
Campbell raised nearly $1.8 million this year and spent more than $1.6 million, leaving her campaign with about $117,000 as of Aug. 31, according to her filings with the Massachusetts Office of Campaign and Public Finance.
Liss-Riordan raised more than $3.2 million this year and spent more than $2.9 million, leaving her campaign with $494,352 as of July 31, her OCPF filings show.
McMahon, who ran unsuccessfully for the AG’s office in 2018, will face an uphill battle in a general election contest against the winner of the Democratic primary.
The office has been occupied by a Democrat since 1969, when Republican Attorney General Elliot Richardson left the cabinet job under then-President Richard Nixon.
Often referred to as the “people’s lawyer, the AG is the state’s top law enforcement officer responsible for protecting consumers, investigating and prosecuting crimes, upholding the state’s environmental and labor laws and safeguarding civil rights.
The AG’s job comes with a $185,000 annual salary, with benefits.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
