DERRY — Two senior living facilities in Derry are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, leading to one death as of Friday.
The spread of the serious respiratory virus at Derry Health and Rehabilitation Center has forced 18 residents who tested positive into isolation, according to Administrator Daniel Estee.
“No cases have required hospitalization,” he said. “All of them are isolated in one unit. So far, they are maintaining and holding their own.”
Estee said four staff members also have confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.
The facility has 76 staffers who care for 48 residents, according to Estee. However, the place is licensed to house 62 residents.
A mile away, at Pleasant Valley Nursing Home, spokesperson Annaliese Impink said one resident is dead after battling COVID-19. Five others have tested positive, along with two staff members, she said.
Pleasant Valley Nursing Center has 112 licensed beds and 80 employees.
“We are in the process of notifying all resident representatives to keep them informed,” Impink said in a statement. “We will continue to update family members in the coming days as new information becomes available or as circumstances change.”
The facility did not provide information about when the first resident tested positive for the coronavirus.
At Derry Health and Rehabilitation Center, the earliest case was confirmed in a resident April 16, Estee said.
Every resident has since been tested on site by a mobile state lab, he said, and workers were tested at a Convenient MD Urgent Care drive-thru in Exeter.
“Now we know what we’re dealing with,” Estee said Friday, shortly after receiving test results for everyone in the building.
A priority moving forward is protecting the people who remain healthy.
He said the facility has enough N95 masks to outfit mostly everyone, but “we’re going to scrounge around for some more.”
Similar efforts are described at Pleasant Valley Nursing Home.
“We are taking immense measures to safeguard those who are not infected, and isolate and treat those who are,” Impink’s statement reads.
She mentioned efforts to provide additional personal protection equipment, and assessing the health of staff members regularly.