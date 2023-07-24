GROVELAND — A husband and wife who'd recently moved into Nichols Village got the kind of welcome no one would want or expect when a vehicle drove into their apartment, injuring the wife as well as the driver, who lives in the same complex.
Resident Joanne Drinan said she was in her living room in the apartment above when she heard a loud crash. When she looked out her front window she saw a bent fence, debris and a vehicle that had crashed through the wall of the apartment below.
"My husband and I left our apartment and met other residents who were outside calling 911," she said. "Fire trucks and ambulances were here immediately."
Drinan said an elderly couple had moved into the apartment below about a month ago, while the driver lives in an apartment across the driveway from her.
"The injured woman was able to walk under her own power to the ambulance with an escort, although she was bleeding from her nose," she said.
Drinan said she and her husband will not be allowed back into their apartment until the building's structure can be evaluated, which she hoped would be soon.
Fire Chief Robert Valentine said that on Monday, at about 10:38 a.m., Groveland dispatchers received 911 calls reporting that a car had struck a building at 1 Nichols Way. Nichols Village is a senior living community just off Route 113 (Main Street), less than a mile east of town hall.
Police Chief Jeffrey Gillen said that for some unknown reason, the driver's car jumped the curb and crashed into the building.
Firefighters from the Groveland station responded as did Trinity EMS ambulances.
On arrival, first responders found that a Lexus RX350 luxury SUV driven by an 83-year-old man had struck the building, injuring both the driver and two occupants of one of the apartments.
Co-responding Groveland Police officers assisted in extricating the driver from the Lexus. He said the Lexus was windshield-deep into the building with a section of exterior wall and debris sitting on the vehicle and preventing safe access to the driver's side door.
He said firefighters used the Jaws of Life to remove the rear driver's side door so they could pull the driver out of his vehicle.
Valentine said an 84-year-old woman was sitting at a desk next to the exterior wall of her apartment and was knocked about 10 feet by the crash. He said she suffered multiple trauma and was removed from the building as quickly as possible out of concerns for the building's stability.
The driver and the woman received medical care at the scene and were transported to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment of their injuries, which were considered to be non-life threatening, he said. Valentine said the woman's husband was treated on scene and released with no injuries.
"Her husband was shaken up as I'm sure I'd be if I saw my wife get knocked off a desk like that," he said.
Jered Stewart, president and CEO of Bethany Communities in Haverhill, which manages Nichols Village, said the elderly couple will likely be moved into a guest suite at Nichols Village while their apartment is rebuilt as it was extensively damaged. He said the affected apartment is in the main residential building, named Woodburn Manor.
"We are collaborating with the public safety officials on the scene to secure the building and we will work closely with the affected residents and family members to support them through this time," Stewart said.
Valentine said the architectural engineer who designed the building evaluated its stability and determined that it was stable enough for the car to be removed.
He said the car was removed from the building around 1:20 p.m. Monday.
The West Newbury, Georgetown, and Merrimac Fire Departments provided mutual aid. As of Monday afternoon, the Fire District 5 Technical Rescue Team was working with the Groveland Building Inspector to stabilize the building, which allowed removal of the vehicle, Valentine said.
National Grid was also on the scene to ensure the gas system had not been compromised.
The crash is under investigation by the Groveland Police Department.
