WINDHAM — State police say two Lawrence residents are dead after an early morning crash on Interstate 93 south in Windham.
According to investigators, speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, which happened just before 5 a.m. Monday.
Lesley Martinez Velazquez, 23, and Sasha Peralta, 31, were identified by state police as the occupants of the car. Both were ejected and killed, state police said.
The 2017 Jeep Cherokee they were in veered right across the highway before hitting a guardrail and breaking through it, according to investigators. The car rolled down an embankment and came to rest about 100 yards off the road.
The crash remains under investigation, state police said, and anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Edward Perciballi at edward.m.perciballi@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-6172.