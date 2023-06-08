LAWRENCE — Two men were wounded outside of the Blue Lounge early Wednesday morning — the second closing-time incident near the establishment in two months.
The men, ages 24 and 26, were shot outside the lounge at the corner of Canal and Amesbury streets, police said.
Both men treated at the scene by police, firefighters and Lawrence General Hospital ambulance personnel. They were both taken to LGH and are expected to survive, police said.
Lawrence police and state troopers worked at the scene for hours. Surveillance cameras, including city owned cameras, are located in the area.
No arrests were made Wednesday. The incident remains under investigation by Lawrence police detectives and state troopers assigned to District Attorney Paul Tucker’s office.
Earlier shooting
A Haverhill man was arrested after a shooting at the club just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11.
Gregory Coito, 32, was charged with armed assault to murder, illegal possession of a firearm without an FID Card, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of ammunition and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Coito was charged after a man was found shot outside the lounge on a sidewalk.
He was taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital and his wounds were not believed to be life threatening, police said then.
Lawrence detectives, with assistance from state police, investigated and arrested Coito later that day, police said.
After the April shooting, the Blue Lounge also issued a statement indicating the incident did not take place inside the business.
“As always, our top priority is the safety of our customers. Our security team takes immediate measures to prevent any incidents inside the establishment. As soon as the incident was identified, the authorities were informed and alerted to the situation,” according to the statement.
A woman who answered the phone at the Blue Lounge on Wednesday said she wasn’t working when the incident happened and had no comment.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.