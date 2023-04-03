LAWRENCE — Two people were seriously injured when they were struck by a van at Lawrence Street and Erving Avenue on Monday afternoon.
Lawrence firefighters used a ladder and makeshift cribbing system to assist an injured person who became trapped beneath the white van about 3:30 p.m., according to police and firefighters.
A woman, 58, and man, 60, were hurt. Their identities were not immediately available from police.
The van’s 56-year-old driver stopped, remained at the accident scene, and is cooperating with the police investigation.
The two injured people were treated by emergency medical technicians and paramedics from Lawrence General Hospital and then taken to the hospital.
Police and firefighters also responded to a crash at Essex and Nesmith streets shortly before the accident. A driver crashed into a home there.
Significant damage to the home occurred and utility companies were asked to sever the electrical connection, according to the Fire Department.
