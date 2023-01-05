ANDOVER — Two separate crashes occurred in Andover Thursday morning — one temporarily closing a ramp off of Interstate 495.
The crash happened at around 7:30 a.m when a tractor trailer rolled over on the I-495 southbound ramp to Route 28. Police say the truck was being driven by a 35-year-old man from Foxboro and identified the tractor trailer as a 2014 Cascadia model Freightliner.
The ramp was closed for around two hours. The driver was transported to Lawrence General Hospital for unknown injuries, state police said.
Earlier that day state police had responded to a box truck rollover on Interstate 93, at Lowell St in Andover. No injuries were reported. The driver was a 59-year-old man from Medford.
The crash on I-495 is currently under investigation.
