Two Merrimack Valley men drowned in recent days, while another man was rescued from the surf off Hampton Beach.
On Tuesday, a Lawrence man was pronounced dead after being pulled from the waters of the North Atlantic while another Lawrence man was rescued by a good Samaritan on a surfboard. A Methuen man died after being pulled from the waters of a Westford quarry on Monday.
Wandy Bethancourt-Adames, 27, was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Another man, later identified as Luis Colon-De-Lara, 28, of Lawrence, was rescued by a surfer. New Hampshire State Police were initially called about the drowning about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Dozens of swimmers were rescued in Hampton over the Labor Day weekend because of rip currents, officials said.
On Monday, an 18-year-old man from Methuen drowned while swimming in Merrill's Quarry at 535 Groton Road in Westford. The victim was identified as Chester Rodriguez. The initial 911 caller reported that the man jumped off a ledge into the water and did not resurface.
The Westford Police and Fire departments, as well as Tyngsboro Fire-Rescue, responded to a call about a possible drowning at 4:16 p.m. on Monday.
There was no evidence of foul play, according to Dave Procopio, director of the media relations unit with Massachusetts State Police.
Crews immediately began searching the area shortly before 5 p.m., according to the Westford Fire Department. The Lowell Fire Department dive team and Massachusetts State Police Air Wing were called in to assist with the water search.
About 5:24 p.m., Rodriguez was located by members of the Lowell dive team.
"He was not only a great friend, but he was also an amazing brother and a loving son," a GoFundMe page states. "He was passionate about helping people and was starting a career in the financial industry as a financial educator."
A Tyngsboro firefighter was transported by Westford Fire paramedics to Lowell General Hospital for minor injuries incurred during the search, according to Procopio.
Several signs indicating "private property" and "no trespassing" are posted at the quarry. In 2021, the Westford Police Department posted that the quarry on Tyngsboro Road is private property with signs that are "plainly visible to anybody on the property."
"The quarry is littered with many hazards including broken glass, sharp edges from rocks, steep cliffs, unseen rock ledges just under the surface of the water and other hazards under water," the Westford Police Department said. "Because of these numerous hazards, in past years many people have either been seriously injured or killed at the quarry."
A 16-year-old Lawrence boy, William Lopez, drowned in the quarry while swimming with friends in 2018.
The community has since rallied to support Rodriguez's family, including through a GoFundMe at gf.me/v/c/wntz/chester-david-rodriguez-vargas.
Anyone who witnessed the Hampton Beach drowning or has additional details is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police – Marine Patrol Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian at 603-227-2112 or via email, Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@dos.nh.gov.
InDeptNH contributed to this report.
