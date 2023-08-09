DANVILLE — A 20-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly killing his mother, Denise Damato-Coe, on Aug. 3, the Attorney General's Office announced in a joint release with state and local police.
James Coe is charged with second-degree murder.
Damato-Coe's body was found in her home at 48 Back Road in Danville last week after officers received a 911 call for help.
Officers discovered the 59-year-old woman's body when they arrived.
An autopsy determined Damato-Coe died from multiple gunshot wounds as a result of a homicide.
A warrant was issued for Coe's arrest for knowingly causing his mother's death, the release said. He is charged with shooting her with a rifle and then falsifying physical evidence.
Authorities arrested Coe on Wednesday evening in Revere, Massachusetts. He is also charged with being a fugitive in justice and is being held without bail.
Coe is expected to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court soon, followed by extradition to New Hampshire, the release said.
