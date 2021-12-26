NORTH ANDOVER — Town Clerk Dawne Warren has announced that North Andover’s next town election will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. One seat each from the Select Board, School Committee and Housing Authority will be on the ballot, and all precincts will vote at North Andover High School.
Following the 2020 census, the town still has eight voting precincts, because there hasn’t been enough growth to require the formation of a new one. The law limits each precinct to a maximum of 4,000 people.
But the law also states that no precinct may vary in size more than 5% from the average population of all the others.
By that standard, the town’s addition of 2,563 people since 2010 meant that Warren had to make slight adjustments to most of the precinct boundaries, to make sure that each maintains its size relative to the other seven.
In addition, Warren had to adjust a number of precinct boundaries to accommodate slight changes made by the state Legislature to the boundary that separates House and Senate districts in North Andover.
That boundary separates precincts 7 and 8 from the rest of the town, and was altered by the legislature in response to population changes.
“Small shifts were made in precincts 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8, to accommodate the legislative split needed in separating precincts 7 and 8,” Warren told the Select Board at their meeting on Nov. 29. “This revision ensures that we will not have any sub-precincts in our town for state elections.”
Most of the changes that she made involved a few dozen people from each precinct, and anyone who has been assigned to a new precinct will be notified by mail after December 31, when the changes go into effect.
For those planning to run for the three open seats, nomination papers for the 2022 town election in North Andover are now available at the Town Clerk’s office at 120 Main St. They can be obtained until Friday, Feb. 4, and must be returned to the Town Clerk’s officer no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Candidates must obtain 50 signatures by that date, but it is recommended that additional signatures be secured, in case some cannot be certified.
The last day to withdraw from the ballot, through a notarized statement in writing, is Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 5 p.m.
The last date to register to vote in the election is Wednesday, March 9. The Town Clerk’s office will be open that day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for voter registration, or residents can register online at www.registertovotema.com. For more information call the Town Clerk at 978-688-9501.