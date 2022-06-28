The 21-year-old driver who died after colliding with another vehicle in Plaistow June 21 has been identified as Michael Roy of Haverhill, Plaistow Police stated Thursday morning in a press release.
Roy was traveling northbound on Route 125 on a 1995 Honda CBR600 motorcycle near the Plaistow Center Plaza just before 5 p.m. when he collided with a 2005 Toyota Avalon that was making a left turn into the Mavis Tire entrance, police said.
Police said Roy suffered serious injuries and was transported to the Massachusetts General Hospital by Boston MedFlight, where he was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the Toyota Avalon, identified as 46-year-old Veronica Pellegrino, was not injured in the crash, police said.
The Plaistow Police Department requested aid from New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit, who responded to the scene.
A preliminary investigation and witness statements suggest that “speed may have been a factor in the crash,” police said.
According to the Plaistow Police Department, the crash remains under investigation.
Police are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the crash or events leading up to it e-mail Officer Stephen Dehullu at sdehullu@plaistow.com or call Plaistow Dispatch at 603-382-1200.
