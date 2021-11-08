ANDOVER — Over the past week 24 students at South Elementary School were confirmed to have COVID-19, said Nicole Kieser, spokesperson for Andover Public Schools.
The number of cases in children spiked just around Halloween, according to data provided by the town. Between Oct. 28 and Nov. 3, 12 children under 10 tested positive for the virus.
Across town 61 people have tested positive as of Friday, more than doubling from the week before, according to the town's data.
Principal Brenda Lee wrote a letter to South Elementary parents Friday saying that there had been an increase in cases at the school.
"We have spent the weekend collaborating with our school nursing staff and Andover’s Public Health division and the school received a deep clean of all classrooms and common areas over the weekend," Kieser said in a statement.
The district has also implemented it's "Test and Stay" program that allows students and staff who are close contacts in school to people who have COVID-19 to stay in school and get a daily rapid test, Kieser said.
The district is expected to release it's "Test and Stay" numbers Monday afternoon.
This outbreak comes just as children under 12 are becoming eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said is the most effective prevention tool for quelling the spread of the virus.
