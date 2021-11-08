ANDOVER — After confirming 24 students at South Elementary School had COVID-19 over the past week, the "Test and Stay" procedures showed no new cases on Monday, said Nicole Kieser, spokesperson for Andover Public Schools.
The number of COVID-19 cases in children in Andover spiked around Halloween, according to data provided by the town. Between Oct. 28 and Nov. 3, 12 children under 10 tested positive for the virus.
On Nov. 1, the first case at South was reported, Kieser said. Through contract tracing, the other 23 cases were confirmed in recent days, she said.
Across town, 61 people have tested positive as of Nov. 3, more than doubling from the week before, according to the town's data.
Principal Brenda Lee wrote a letter to South Elementary parents Friday saying there had been an increase in cases at the school.
"We have spent the weekend collaborating with our school nursing staff and Andover’s Public Health division and the school received a deep clean of all classrooms and common areas over the weekend," Kieser said in a statement.
This outbreak comes just as children under 12 are becoming eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said is the most effective prevention tool for quelling the spread of the virus.