SALEM, N.H. — Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette announced Thursday that there is a coronavirus outbreak at a Salem independent and assisted living facility.
All 21 residents and four staff members in the memory care wing at The Residence at Salem Woods tested positive for COVID-19, Shibinette said.
The state tested the whole wing, after staff noticed patients getting sick, spokesman Ted Doyle explained. There have been no deaths at the facility, Doyle said.
"We are devastated for the residents and families," Doyle said. He described the wing as a more communal area in the facility because of the patients' needs. This wing of the facility is secured separate space and no employees have gone to other spaces.
At this time, there are no other suspected cases at the 84-apartment facility, Doyle said.
"We are working to get the rest (of the residents and staff) tested soon," he said.
State and local officials have been extremely helpful, Doyle said.
As the state identifies outbreaks in long-term care facilities, they will conduct widespread testing, Shibinette said.
"That's enabling us to find our asymptomatic carriers and some of the outbreak numbers we are reporting today is reflective of that expanded testing," Shibinette explained.
There have been no non-essential visits to the facility in the past five weeks, Doyle said.
Employees have their temperatures taken and are asked questions as they come to work, and have their temperature taken again as they leave, he said. Employees who are sick, or potentially sick will be paid, so there is no incentive for them to work, Doyle said.
In Salem there are more than 50 residents who have tested positive for the virus, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. The exact number is unknown because the state does not provide town-by-town data citing federal privacy laws.
Fire Chief Larry Best said that the department is seeing more COVID-19 related calls. Director of EMS Doug Devine has been in regular contact with local facilities to see what their needs are, Best said.
The department has not seen any recent possible exposures to the virus because members are properly using protective gear, Best said.
"The public has done an outstanding job communicating with us so there are no potential exposures," he said.